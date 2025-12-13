The 2025 NRL premiers have added exceptional depth to their squad for 2026, with former Melbourne Storm gun Kane Bradley spotted training with the Broncos as he closes in on a move to Red Hill.

Images circulated on social media on Thursday showing Bradley taking part in the Brisbane Broncos pre-season sessions.

Sources close to the situation have since confirmed to Zero Tackle that Bradley has signed with the Broncos.

Bradley arrives after spending the past three seasons with the Melbourne Storm, having previously debuted for the North Queensland Cowboys in 2021.