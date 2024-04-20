The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly set to be boosted by the returns of all of Payne Haas, Adam Reynolds and Brendan Piakura next weekend for a clash with the Wests Tigers.

Coach Kevin Walters has been battling something of an injury crisis in recent weeks, with a number of key players going down, but News Corp are now reporting all three will return at the same time.

The trio's return against the Tigers next week will also be joined by Deine Mariner's return against the Canberra Raiders in Round 7 on Saturday evening, with the outside back returning well ahead of schedule.

MATCH IN PROGRESS Suncorp Stadium BRI 28 HALF TIME 0 CBR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Campbelltown WST BRI

Mariner last played in Round 5 against the Melbourne Storm.

Reynolds, who also missed a Round 3 clash, didn't take part in the second half in the same game against the Storm after going down with a knee injury.

His return timeline was unclear, but Round 8 is a positive result for the Broncos should he be able to line up next weekend against the joint-venture.

It means Jock Madden will likely return to reserve grade.

Meanwhile, Piakura last played in Round 3, suffering an injury during a loss to the Penrith Panthers. His return timeline was set at between four and six weeks, and making it back onto the park against the Tigers would represent a spot on recovery for the edge forward.

Brisbane have been short in the edge forwards since his injury, however, the performance of Jaiyden Hunt, who joined Brisbane from the St George Illawarra Dragons during the off-season, has been excellent for the Red Hill-based outfit.

Haas meanwhile has also been recovering from injury, with the club suggesting they could still hold the prop an extra week, but confirming he is getting closer to a return.