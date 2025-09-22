The Brisbane Broncos are hoping to make their second Grand Final in three seasons, and while the side is littered with superstar figures, hard workers getting through the tough stuff in the background is what has earned them a spot in this week's preliminary final.

One man who fits that description is Jaiyden Hunt, who has been tremendous for the Broncos since arriving at the club from the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2024.

The Broncos have since rewarded his grit and determination, handing the gun backrower a one-year extension, keeping him at Red Hill until at least the end of 2026.

Hunt, who is a Brisbane native, was ecstatic to be extending his time with the Broncos.

"Brisbane is where I grew up, it's my home, so playing for the city where I grew up is really special," Hunt said in a statement.

He touched on how incredible the Broncos' form has been of late, and has vowed to put the work in to help push momentum.

“We had a couple of injuries, so I've been able to string a couple of games together and it has been during a winning streak, so that's definitely been a good experience," he said.

“I want to put my best foot forward to get that spot in first grade and just play more consistently.”

General Manager of Football Operations, Troy Thomson, commended Hunt for his efforts thus far.

“Jaiyden works really hard on his game and is always looking for ways to improve,” Thomson said.

“He has found consistency in his game at the back end of the 2025 season and has stood up when needed during the State of Origin period and when the squad has injuries."

Hunt has played 17 NRL matches for the Broncos, making nine tackle breaks and 45 run metres on average.