The Brisbane Broncos have revealed a new training partner for the next three seasons ahead of the 2024 season.

Confirmed by the club, the Broncos have announced that TAFE Queensland will be their new official training partner for the next three years. The partnership will allow them to enhance the Broncos' community and club programs.

Utility hooker Corey Paix and NRLW superstar Ali Brigginshaw helped launch the partnership earlier this week, taking part in a training demonstration with students from Year 11 and Year 12 at the Alexandra Hills campus.

Currently, in the NRL squad, Paix has been working through TAFE Queensland as he looks to earn his carpentry apprenticeship away from the NRL football field.

“It's hands-on, it's something I've enjoyed since I was in school. I started in grade 10 so it's been a long journey, it's a one day a week process, hopefully by the end of the year I can get it all finished,” Paix said.

“You get so caught up in the footy arena, I think just one or two days a week to get out into the workforce and do something new is so great.

“It's great for the mind and at the end of the day you come back to footy, you feel refreshed and you put your best foot forward for footy.

“There are a few times that I'll need to come in here and actually perform some construction work, form works, pitched rooves, so it's certainly great to come in and experience this facility.”

TAFE Queensland General Manager of the Brisbane Region Brent Kinnane spoke about the partnership between the two parties and believes it could be life-changing in terms of creating new career opportunities for players and people throughout the state's regional communities.

“Both organisations have an incredible legacy of enriching the lives of First Nations people and supporting the inclusion of women and girls in both sport and education and training across Queensland,” Mr Tucker continued.

“Our values, drive, and passion are aligned, and we look forward to growing our relationship and providing life-changing training to enhance career opportunities for the Broncos' community and affiliated club programs throughout Queensland.”.

