The Brisbane Broncos have been forced to issue a statement after Reece Walsh posted a scarcely believable video to his social media over the weekend.

Walsh, who played for the Broncos on the weekend as they moved into fourth spot on the live NRL ladder with a week to go following a high-scoring win over the North Queensland Cowboys, was shown in an Instagram story seemingly gulping mouthfuls of water out of a toilet that had been flushed.

Walsh voiced the video with the comment, "they reckon there is a new form of recovery to recover the muscles. Toilet water, just have a little drink," he said in between mouthfuls.

The fullback was defended by the club in a statement sourced by News Corp on Monday afternoon, with the Broncos suggesting they were aware of the video and clarifying that it was a "brand-new toilet" in a "new bathroom" that had not been used.

“Brisbane Broncos are aware of a video posted by Reece Walsh on a social media platform,” the Broncos said in the statement obtained by the publication.

“The club can clarify that Walsh is currently renovating his home and has installed a brand-new toilet in a new bathroom, which remains unused.

“The video represents a poor attempt at humour posted privately by Walsh. No one should take this video seriously or act upon the advice.”

Walsh will not face any penalty for the video.

The fullback will be a critical part of the Broncos' push to remain in the top four.

They can, given their for and against advantage, lock in the last spot in the qualifying finals and a double chance in the finals with a win over the Melbourne Storm this weekend.

A loss, though, will mean that if either the Cronulla Sharks (who play the Canterbury Bulldogs) or New Zealand Warriors (who clash with the Manly Sea Eagles) win, then they will be forced to play a home elimination final from either fifth or sixth spot in Week 1 of the finals without the valuable double chance.

It's not the first time this year Walsh has been involved in a social media incident after a video posted earlier this year showed him punching a person in the head.

Walsh was forced to publicly apologise for the video, admitting it had gone too far, but labelling it a joke between mates.

The fullback made a donation to the Black Dog Institute, Brisbane's charity partner at the time, after removing the video.

Walsh has been in the media for the wrong reasons at the back-end of seasons previously, having been investigated by the NRL for an alleged altercation with a fan in Bali last year, and having a run-in with a Penrith supporter at a grand final launch event before Brisbane lost the 2023 decider to the Penrith Panthers.

The star fullback's role in Brisbane's side has become all the more important in recent weeks, thanks to injuries to Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam, with the million-dollar player praised by Michael Maguire after the win over the Cowboys.

"I think 'Reecey' especially, over the last couple of months, his maturity around his game has changed from when I first started," Maguire said during his post-match press conference.

"A lot has always been talked about with Reecey, but I think it's actually the way the team's going about things, just playing for each other and doing the little things.

"I think that's the most important part. We always talk about the effort, and if the team puts that in, then individuals will find their way of playing at a higher level."

Walsh will play at fullback against Melbourne this weekend, with kick-off set for 7:50pm (AEST) on Thursday evening in the Queensland capital.