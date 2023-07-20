The Brisbane Broncos have received a major boost ahead of their blockbuster game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday night.

Skipper and former Souths premiership-winner Adam Reynolds has been cleared of a hand injury and will take the field after being granted the green light, per News Corp.

Although he was named in the #7 jersey on Tuesday afternoon, it was unsure if he would take the field or be a late omission from the team, however, coach Kevin Walters has confirmed he will appear.

“He is bouncing around the place,” Walters said of his skipper at a press conference ahead of the must-watch game.

“It's always nice as a player when you are coming up against your former club.

“I'm sure Adam still has some strong friendships and mateships at Souths, but he is now firmly entrenched in the Broncos way of life.

“We are very pleased he will have a Broncos jersey (on Friday night) and we don't have to play against him.

“The new season starts now for all the teams heading for home. It's been a long race to date but there is still some way to go and we want to be part of that race.”

Adam Reynolds will be re-joined by the star trio of Patrick Carrigan, Payne Haas and Reece Walsh, who didn't play last week due to being out with Origin duties, injury and suspension, respectively.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will also welcome back nine players back to the team, headlined by injured fullback Latrell Mitchell and NSW Blues five-eighth Cody Walker, who earned man-of-the-match honours in the final State of Origin game this year.

Although the match is considered a home game for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, it will take place at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday night at 20:00 AEST, with the Brisbane Broncos considered as the visitors.