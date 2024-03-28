The Brisbane Broncos have received a significant boost, with star fullback Reece Walsh targeting an early return from injury after avoiding surgery on a facial fracture.

Competing against the Penrith Panthers last weekend, Walsh suffered a facial fracture in the opening minutes of the game after a head clash with opposing centre Taylan May.

Joining Payne Haas (knee) and Brendan Piakura (ankle) on the casualty ward, Walsh is set to be back sooner than expected after scans revealed that he would miss up to six weeks.

However, after meeting with doctors, Walsh was told that he would not need to undergo surgery and is looking to be back for the Round 6 clash against The Dolphins, per The Courier Mail.

It is understood that if Walsh plays against The Dolphins, it will be three weeks since the injury occurred - he is more likely to return the following round against the Canberra Raiders in Round 7.

Walsh's Queensland coach, Billy Slater, spoke about the injury and believes he will miss at least a month of football as the facial fracture needs time to recover.

“I've broken my eye socket before and it's tough,” Slater said on his Billy Slater Podcast.

“He's got about a month on the sideline and that stuff heals. He's able to train, run and do weights. It's not as if he's going to lose any condition.

“He's a real student of the game, Reece, and I see him through this period studying the game and where he's at at the moment.

“He's in a really good spot. I've been watching him closely and he's moving really well with the football and what he's doing away from the football is just as impressive.

“He's developing his game and is working really hard.”