Anthony Seibold will not be sacked despite six defeats in a row, according to Broncos CEO Paul White.

The Broncos sit 14th on the table after a 26-16 defeat to the Warriors on Saturday night.

White fronted the media on Sunday to reaffirm the club’s commitment to Seibold who is on a five-year-deal.

Sceptics, however, will recall the Broncos press release reaffirming Wayne Bennett’s future in 2019, a week before he was sacked.

White confirmed former premiership player Peter Ryan has been brought into the club to help Seibold alongside four-time premiership-winning captain Allan Langer who is also on the staff roster.

“He [Seibold] is a good coach. He is going through a tough time at the moment,” White said.

“Many other coaches who have coached at this club, Wayne included, have gone through tough periods in their career.

“The club stayed the course and was rewarded on the other side of it and that is what we intend to do now.”