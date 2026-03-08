There's a Payne Haas-shaped crater sitting in the middle of Brisbane's forward pack from 2027 and beyond, with the Broncos preparing to spend serious money to fill it.

Per The Courier Mail, after Michael Maguire flew to Sydney to pitch Mitch Barnett in person, the club has moved to tabaling a formal two-year, $1.5 million offer for the New Zealand front-rower.

It would be reportedly $750,000 a season through to the end of 2028, with the door open for a 12-month option that would carry Barnett into 2029.

It's a significant offer for the almost 32-year-old, with the bidding war real and other teams hoping for a chance to land Barnett.

Parramatta are also the second and only other team to put a formal offer on the table for Barnett, out of the six teams that expressed interest in talking to the Warriors player.

Manly Sea Eagles are also another team eager in Barnett's services.

While Barnett is open to a three-year arrangement with an option, there is a meaningful difference between an option and guarantee that could see him potentially sign with another club that fits the geographic anchor to return closer to family in Taree on the NSW north coast.

A second round of talks is set for Monday, after which Barnett is expected to make his decision.

The Warriors have expressed wanting a player in return for Barnett to leave after this seasosn, that will be another part of the process to explore in negotiations.