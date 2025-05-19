The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Payne Haas, Selwyn Cobbo and Patrick Carrigan have all been cleared of serious injuries.

Haas, who was confirmed as a starter by the New South Wales Blues this morning after scans on his quad, has now travelled to Sydney to link up with the remainder of the squad and coach Laurie Daley ahead of Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

The prop suffered the quad injury during the game on Sunday afternoon in the Queensland capital against the St George Illawarra Dragons, but according to Blues coach Laurie Daley, has been dealing with it for a week or two.

It's understood he still has suffered a minor tear and will have a reduced build up to Game 1 of the Origin series.

Patrick Carrigan, meanwhile, will be able to take his spot in the Queensland side for Game 1 of the series after receiving treatment on a split lip overnight.

Originally, fears were that he had broken his jaw, however, scans dispelled those, and while he will also need time to recover, he will be fit to take to the park with the Maroons.

Selwyn Cobbo was viewed as a likely player for the Maroons after the revelation Murray Tualagi had suffered a calf injury playing for the North Queensland Cowboys until it emerged he had suffered a potentially fractured wrist.

Him being left out of the side named by coach Billy Slater on Monday morning seemed to confirm those fears, only for the outside back to then be cleared of a fracture.

The Broncos said in a statement they will monitor him this week, and with a bye on the weekend, he is expected to be fit next time Brisbane take to the park.