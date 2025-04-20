The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Reece Walsh will spend time on the sideline with a knee injury.

Walsh seemed to injure himself during the first half of the contest, but then played on until the end of the game, which finished in a two-point, golden point, win for the New Zealand Warriors.

"Reece has sustained a PCL injury and will undergo a scan early this week on return to Australia to understand the full extent," the club wrote in an injury update.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At this stage, it's expected he'll miss 4-6 weeks but the Club will provide a further update later this week."

The Broncos confirmed on Sunday that Walsh has a PCL injury and will miss between four and six weeks, with scans to be performed once he returns to Australia.

The topsy-turvy contest had Walsh's fingerprints all over the end of it after he sent the kick-off to get golden point underway out on the full, allowing Warriors' halfback Luke Metcalf to step up from 50 metres out and ice the penalty goal, which secured another critical two competition points for the Auckland-based outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's done something to his knee," Maguire said in the post-game press conference.

"It was a real credit to him to fight through the game.

"There is something there that we need to have a look at, and we need to get a scan around that, so he fought through the whole game with that issue.

"We'll have to wait and see whether he's right to play over the next couple of weeks."

Go Media Stadium NZW 20 FT 18 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater will also be monitoring the situation, with Walsh battling Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga for the rights to the Maroons' number one jumper.

The Broncos clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs next weekend, before tackling the struggling Penrith Panthers during Magic Round.