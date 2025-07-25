After three years away from the Wests Tigers, Jock Madden will make his triumphant return to the club.\r\n\r\nWith the Brisbane Broncos for the past three seasons, the playmaker who debuted for the Tigers back in 2021 has agreed to return to his former stomping grounds on a two-year deal for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.\r\n\r\nIt comes after he was previously told that he was free to leave Red Hill if he found a new home elsewhere and has been recently linked to the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Hull FC in the Super League.\r\n\r\nWith Jayden Sullivan almost certain to remain at the Rabbitohs for 2026, Madden will be the number one back-up for Jarome Luai and Latu Fainu, who are considered the long-term halves combination as the club looks to turn around their fortunes.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt's a great feeling to return to the Wests Tigers in 2026. I am excited to work and play under Benji's leadership and to be part of a team heading in the right direction," Madden said.\r\n\r\nBeginning his career with the\u00a0Wests Tigers\u00a0in 2021 under\u00a0Michael Maguire, Madden was once considered one of the most talented young halves in the game, but has failed to find consistent game-time on the\u00a0NRL\u00a0field.\r\n\r\nOver the past five seasons, he has only managed 32 first-grade appearances, but showed glimpses of his potential when he was used to cover Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam who were constantly sidelined due to injury.\r\n\r\n\r\nCoach Benji Marshall added, "Jock is a smart player with a strong kicking game and a great work ethic."\r\n\r\n"He will be a valuable addition to our squad on and off the field. We look forward to welcoming him back.\u201d