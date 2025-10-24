Jonah Pezet's departure from the Melbourne Storm has already caused casualties at the Parramatta Eels, with halfback Dean Hawkins set to be released to take up an opportunity in the Super League.

There have been no casualties at the Brisbane Broncos, although one player is certain to feel the effects of Pezet's arrival, Coby Black.

Earmarked as Adam Reynolds' heir, the young halfback has been developing his game under the guidance of the NRL veteran, who is expected to retire at the end of the 2026 season.

However, after signing Tom Duffy and now Pezet, who will arrive in 2027, Black seems to no longer be considered the future halfback at the club, despite being one of the most exciting prospects in the NRL.

Broncos legend Corey Parker believes it is time for the 19-year-old to explore his options, and clubs should be jumping at the opportunity to sign him.

"You've just got to assume that the fact the Broncos have signed Tom Duffy and now Jonah Pezet for 2027, maybe they don't see Coby Black as the long term future," Parker said on SENQ Breakfast.

"They might need Black for depth but I'm not sure where he could end up.

"If someone came knocking for Coby Black, I don't think the Broncos would stand in his way.

Asked if any particular clubs should sign him, the player-turned-pundit had one in mind.

"The Melbourne Storm could absolutely have a crack at recruiting him." Parker said.

Black is currently contracted at the Broncos until the end of the 2026 season, meaning he is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 this year.