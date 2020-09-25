The Brisbane Broncos want Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy at the club as a coaching director once his deal with the Melbourne Storm expires.

According to The Courier Mail, the Broncos have been in secret discussions with Bellamy in an attempt to lure him over once his contract ends at the Storm in 2021.

The plan for the Broncos is to have Bellamy as coaching director in 2022, where he will oversee the coaching direction and football operations at the club, which would also see Bellamy’s former assistant Kevin Walters as head coach.

“The Daily Telegraph reports Craig Bellamy is in talks to become the Broncos coaching director from 2022,” Yvonne O’Keefe said on Fox League.

“They are in secret talks to bring Bellamy to the club on a five-year-deal.”

In what is set to be a big rebuild period for the Broncos, Bellamy will be offered a monster five-year deal worth $5 million to help direct the club in the right direction following their worst ever season.

Bellamy has already knocked back the Broncos on three separate occasions, but given that he has made it known that he will retire from coaching once his deal expires, this new offer from the Broncos could become an appealing one for life after coaching.

At the completion of each season, Bellamy spends his time with family who are located on the Gold Coast which makes the offer appealing, but the Storm will do all they can to keep their great coach around the club for a while longer.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Michael Ennis says Brisbane could use someone like Bellamy to help get the club back on track.

“Absolutely and not necessarily just the coaching director side of things specifically, but for that sort of money I think he would be able to be involved with a lot of areas of the business,” Ennis said.

“Brisbane have just capitulated this season in so many areas and they will need an enormous rebuild not only from a coaching department.

“We understand that Walters and Green were interviewed today so they are down to their final two candidates.

“Do I think those two need a coaching director overseeing them? Probably not, but to have someone of Craig’s experience and the amount of success that he has had around the club absolutely I think he would be a wonderful acquisition.”

Ben Ikin though, isn’t a fan of the proposed model for the Broncos should Bellamy make the move and believes it could end in disaster.

“I don’t like the model,” Ikin said.

“I really don’t. To have someone who has such strong principles around his coaching and what is required to win games as was the case for Wayne Bennett such is the case for Craig.

“To be overseeing a head coach that wants his own responsibilities and his own philosophies I don’t think it can work long-term.

“I think it can only end in disaster and while I greatly admire Bellamy and Bennett for what they can potentially bring I think Kevvie Walters or Paul Green deserve the right to succeed or fail on their own terms.”

Despite the potential for disaster according to Ikin, Braith Anasta believes Bellamy is certainly the right man for this sort of job, but also believes the reported money offered is too high for the role.

“I think with Bellamy there is no ego there,”Anasta said.

“I think someone like Craig could be behind the scenes and mentoring Kevvie and the playing staff and not overdo it.

“Obviously he knows what it takes to win, but he knows how to run an organisation and he is a great mentor and the players love him.

“I just don’t think he would overplay his hand. If there is one person that could fit into that role and be successful I do think Craig Bellamy could be the man.

“But it is a lot of money to pay for someone to just sit behind the scenes.”