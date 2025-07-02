Round 17 provided us a glimpse into the future.

We were treated to a Finals preview as the Dogs and Panthers tore it up in a blistering Thursday night contest. We also saw the Storm pummel the Sharks, showing where both teams really are.

Elsewhere the Broncos and Dolphins dominated Suncorp while the Raiders went top with a gritty win over the Tigers.

Round 17 saw major implications on both the NRL ladder and our Power Rankings.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round 17?:

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)

The Raiders went top of the NRL table with their gritty win against the Knights on Friday night.

A Kaeo Weekes inspired first half blitz set it up but Ricky Stuart and co were made to feel a little bit more nervous than they perhaps should have been.

A home game against the Dragons will be tough sans Hudson Young and Josh Papalii but the Raiders will start as big favourites all the same.

2. Melbourne Storm (3)

Scarily, the Storm beat the Sharks with ease and without ever hitting any great heights. I still feel like they have another gear or two post Origin.

Eliesa Katoa is the most dangerous back rower in the game. In the air, he's unstoppable. The Storm's big four never got out of second gear despite the 30-6 score-line.

An Origin ravaged game against the Cowboys is both a shame and an opportunity to see two teams go at it with similar stars unavailable.

3. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (2)

The Dogs played their part in one of the games of the season to date. They fell just short in their Finals preview against the Panthers but won lots of admirers.

A charge down from the game's best player was literally the only way the Dogs even looked like conceding from. They'll take a lot out of this despite the result.

A home game against an Origin ravaged Broncos awaits this Friday night. Good timing.

4. Brisbane Broncos (5)

The Broncos, across the past 100-or-so minutes, have delivered on what we expected from them from the get-go.

Gehamat Shibasaki's blistering efforts, including a try double, landed him an Origin call-up. Kotoni Staggs was equally as destructive on the other edge.

An Origin savaged version of the Broncos will attempt to deliver another big win over the Bulldogs. They did it earlier in the season.

5. New Zealand Warriors (4)

The Warriors suffered two major setbacks in Brisbane on Saturday afternoon. They lost a second straight game to a fellow top-four shout, and also lost Luke Metcalf for the season.

The 26-12 loss is hardly cause for concern, but having lost to Penrith last week, plenty are starting to question the Warriors' title hopes.

A bye this week will allow them to take full inventory of their injuries before they return to continue their top-four charge.

6. Penrith Panthers (6)

Oh o! The Panthers are well and truly back. A Nathan Cleary masterclass saw them home against the Dogs on Thursday night in one of the games of the season.

Dylan Edwards was massive under an aerial assault from Matt Burton. Although it took Cleary magic to get them home, via a charge down, they only conceded the one try themselves.

A bye this weekend will allow another week of rest before all the Origin stars return and a title charge is launched. They look real good!

7. The Dolphins (8)

Last week looked more and more like a slip-up as the Dolphins continued to pile on the points against the hapless Bunnies.

The 28 points conceded won't thrill Kristian Wolf but the fact his team scored 50 points for the third time in four weeks certainly will. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow crossed for a lazy four tries!

The bye this weekend will allow the coaching staff to address their five-eighth spot for the next six weeks after Kodi Nikorima's unfortunate injury.

8. Sydney Roosters (7)

A bye this weekend allowed the Roosters to rest up for what is increasingly looking like a genuine top-eight charge.

They return on Sunday afternoon against a Tigers side who struggled to even name a side.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (10)

The Cowboys returned to winning ways in an entertaining clash with the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

If Scott Drinkwater could cut out the nonsense, he'd be one of the game's elite players. Reuben Cotter bossed the middle against a big Titans pack.

The Cowboys have the Origin-ravaged Storm on Saturday night, but are unfortunately just as hurt by rep footy. Sigh.

10. Manly Sea Eagles (11)

Manly won on Friday evening. They should take something out of that. For us neutral fans, this was a slog.

Tom Trbojevic's shift into the centres looks a good one. He will get better in the role. Manly's forward pack managed to win a battle of the middle of the first time in a while.

They host the awful Bunnies on Sunday afternoon. It should be a second straight win. It should be a better game also.

11. St George Illawarra Dragons (12)

The Dragons just flatly refuse to go away. You have to admire that. Their win over the Eels was their third coming off the bye this season.

Valentine Holmes has been everything they had hoped when they signed him. Kyle Flanagan played well despite enormous pressure on his position.

They play the Raiders in Canberra this weekend. Canberra are without Hudson Young and Josh Papalii. The Dragons, sans Holmes, have to believe they're a real crack here.

12. Cronulla Sharks (9)

The Sharks "honesty session" this week obviously didn't work as they were thumped by the Storm by 24 points.

They defended their line well and only conceded two line breaks but the ease in which Melbourne shredded them in the air is cause for concern.

A bye this weekend should allow Craig Fitzgibbon a chance to watch the club's feeder team and make the changes he should have made a month ago.

13. Newcastle Knights (13)

The Knights were awful for 40 minutes in their home clash against the Raiders on Friday night and pretty good for the other 40.

Another scoreless half saw them have to chase down a 16 point deficit. James Schiller put his superman cape on out wide and almost lead them to an almighty shock.

A bye this weekend will help but having lost Fletcher Sharpe and Kalyn Ponga for potentially the rest of the season, it looks a tough grind from here.

14. South Sydney Rabbitohs (14)

The poor old Bunnies just can't take a trip. They copped 50 points at the hands of a red hot Dolphins outfit and lost Cody Walker yet again.

To score 28 points and still be thumped shows where Souths are right now.

They travel to Brookvale to play a Manly side fresh off a win. I don't like the visitor's chances.

15. Parramatta Eels (15)

The Eels just can't get going in 2025. They would have fancied their chances against the Dragons but were instead beaten 34 points to 20.

Isaiah Iongi continues to provide the goods at fullback while Josh Addo-Carr and Zac Lomax both crossed for tries. That said, they just lack polish across the park.

A bye this weekend is the last chance for Jason Ryles and his team to save their 2025 campaign.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

The Tigers were put away by the Sea Eagles in a Friday evening stinker on Friday night. Any rugby league is better than none but the first half here tested that theory.

Adam Doueihi's shift into the halves lit a fuse under his side so it's good to see him named in the six this weekend.

The fact they could even name a side this weekend is a miracle. They are expected to cop another hiding to a Roosters outfit missing millions of dollars worth of talent.

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

Another week, another Titans loss despite them scoring plenty of points and having a chance to win the game.

Phillip Sami is a monster, AJ Brimson looks at home at fullback and Beau Fermor is in red hot form. It all counts for very little though when the side as a whole concedes tries for fun.

I don't know what can be done but the bye week needs to be the week Des Hasler finds a miracle. They are heavy favourites to cop the wooden spoon.