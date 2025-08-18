Already without Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam and Selwyn Cobbo, the Brisbane Broncos' injury crisis has gone from bad to worse with Jack Gosiewski in doubt for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season.

After suffering an injury against the Dolphins on the weekend, AAP understands that back-rower Gosiewski's season could be over after fracturing his collarbone, and he has already undergone surgery on Sunday.

This comes after the medical staff at the Broncos thought it was initially an AC joint injury. Brendan Piakura is the likely candidate to take his place, but is also in doubt as he is still undergoing mandatory concussion protocols and has been unavailable for the past fortnight.

Without a contract for next season, the injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Gosiewski, who is playing for his future, and the team, who are without forward duo Benjamin Te Kura (foot) and Xavier Willison (broken arm), among several other stars.

“I'm really happy with where I'm at now,” Gosiewski told The Courier-Mail in regards to his future last week.

“It has been a journey, a lot of moving and great support from Avalon. It's been impressive to watch her go through all of that and support me the whole time.

“I'm 31 now and feel I have a few more years of footy left in me. I've had a lot going on this year.

"It's been a crazy year, but football's been good, and I'm stringing some games together. We're in the process of working through (contract extension) now, and we love Brisbane.

“I can definitely squeeze out a few more years. Adam Reynolds (Broncos captain) is 46 or something, so I'll get a few more years out for sure.”