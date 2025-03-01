Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy has confirmed he will leave Red Hill at the end of 2025 to take up a contract in the English Super League.

Smoothy became the bench dummy half under the coaching of Kevin Walters in 2024, having previously plied his trade throughout the Queensland Cup and at NRL level with the Melbourne Storm.

It's understood he will fall down the pecking order at the Broncos in 2025 though under the coaching of Michael Maguire, with Cory Paix and Blake Mozer - who will miss the start of the season with injury - both coming well into calculations.

That has all led to Smoothy accepting a three-year deal overseas with Wakefield Trinity, where he will be based from the start of the 2026 season through to the end of 2028.

Smoothy, who has been with the Broncos since 2023, has played 31 games for the club and still could feature in the top grade for Maguire's side throughout the course of the coming season.

“Managing to get Tyson's signature is a huge coup for Wakefield Trinity," Wakefield's recruitment manager Ste Mills said in a club statement confirming the rake's acquisition.

"Tyson's big game experience & leadership will be a huge addition to our already strong squad & be a valuable asset.

“We feel bringing in someone of Tyson's calibre will help us take the club to another level."

Smoothy said he was excited for the move.

“My young family and I are really excited to begin a new chapter with Wakefield Trinity next season – we've heard great things about the club, and the fans in the English Super League," Smoothy said.

“I have loved my time with the Broncos here in Australia, and we still have a big year ahead, but we're looking forward to heading over at the end of the year.

“In the meantime, we'll be watching closely from afar.”

The 25-year-old, who was born in Toowoomba, has played 35 NRL games and is a former Queensland under-16 player when the side beat New South Wales in 2015, with the likes of Thomas Flegler and Braydon Trindall also featuring in that side against a Blues outfit featuring Luke Metcalf, Campbell Graham, Sebastian Kris, Matt Croker, Payne Haas, Jaeman Salmon, Josh Curran, Zac Lomax and Brandon Wakeham.