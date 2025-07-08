ROUND 19
$1.62
$2.30
 2025-07-11T10:00:00Z 
 2025-07-11T10:00:00Z 
Sharks Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$3.80
$1.27
 2025-07-12T05:00:00Z 
 2025-07-12T05:00:00Z 
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.60
$1.50
 2025-07-12T07:30:00Z 
 2025-07-12T07:30:00Z 
Netstrata Jubilee
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.75
$1.45
 2025-07-12T09:35:00Z 
 2025-07-12T09:35:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.42
$2.90
 2025-07-13T04:00:00Z 
 2025-07-13T04:00:00Z 
Go Media Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$3.40
$1.32
 2025-07-13T06:05:00Z 
 2025-07-13T06:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$3.50
$1.30
 2025-07-13T08:15:00Z 
 2025-07-13T08:15:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
ROUND 19
$1.62
$2.30
 2025-07-11T10:00:00Z 
 2025-07-11T10:00:00Z 
Sharks Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$3.80
$1.27
 2025-07-12T05:00:00Z 
 2025-07-12T05:00:00Z 
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.60
$1.50
 2025-07-12T07:30:00Z 
 2025-07-12T07:30:00Z 
Netstrata Jubilee
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.75
$1.45
 2025-07-12T09:35:00Z 
 2025-07-12T09:35:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.42
$2.90
 2025-07-13T04:00:00Z 
 2025-07-13T04:00:00Z 
Go Media Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$3.40
$1.32
 2025-07-13T06:05:00Z 
 2025-07-13T06:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$3.50
$1.30
 2025-07-13T08:15:00Z 
 2025-07-13T08:15:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎