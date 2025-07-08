The Brisbane Broncos have taken another shot to their depth, with Blake Mozer breaking his jaw, and Corey Jensen reportedly suffering a blood clot.\r\n\r\nIt comes with the club also confirming Cory Paix has suffered an elbow strain and, while he has been named in the extended squad to face the Gold Coast Titans this weekend, he is unlikely to play.\r\n\r\nMozer's absence means the depth options take a back step at the Broncos in the race for the number nine jersey, with News Corp reporting the club are hopeful it's not season-ending, but that he is likely to miss at least six weeks.\r\n\r\nHis injury comes at the same time Ben Hunt returns, with the halfback and utility named to start at number nine this weekend, while Billy Walters remains on the bench.\r\n\r\nIt's likely that, if the Broncos are full strength, Paix and Walters are fighting for a single spot on the bench to back up Hunt as the club make a run for the finals.\r\n\r\nJensen meanwhile was a late out last weekend with what was believed to be a calf strain, but the NRL Physio has since reported he has suffered a deep vein thrombosis (DVT), in his calf.\r\n\r\nBlood thinners are the likely cause of action for Jensen, which will make it difficult for him to travel or participate in any contact activities.\r\n\r\nIt's understood he will be out for at least four to six weeks, but it's unclear exactly how long he could be out for.\r\n\r\nJensen, who is in his fourth season with the Broncos, has been a permanent part of the forward pack for the Red Hill-based outfit in recent years.