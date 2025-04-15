The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed Jack Gosiewski will miss at least eight weeks with a fractured arm.

The second-rower, who joined the Broncos in the middle of 2024 from the North Queensland Cowboys, was a surprise starter ahead of talented youngster Brendan Piakura in the opening round of the season, and has held a spot ever since over the opening six rounds.

Noted for his work ethic and defensive abilities, Gosiewski has been part of a Broncos side near enough to the top of the table, but will now spend at least eight weeks on the sidelines with the arm injury.

He had surgery on Monday evening to repair the fracture.

“Jack is recovering after having surgery on Monday night," the club's head of performance Dave Ballard said in a statement confirming the news.

“At this stage, we expect him to be sidelined for eight weeks. He'll work closely with our rehab team, and we will provide him with all of the support he needs.”

Gosiewski will likely be replaced by Piakura when Brisbane are at full strength for the next two months, although he is missing this weekend through injury, with Jaiyden Hunt to hold his second-row spot alongside the returning Jordan Riki.

Brisbane, who lost to the Roosters on the weekend but have won four of their first six, clash with the New Zealand Warriors away from home this weekend to kick-off a tricky portion of their schedule, with matches to follow against the Canterbury Bulldogs, Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It's also anticipated Gosiewski will miss games against the St George Illawarra Dragons, Manly Sea Eagles and Gold Coast Titans, before being a chance to return after Brisbane's second bye when they clash with the Cronulla Sharks in Round 16 at home on Sunday, June 22.