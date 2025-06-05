Brisbane Broncos forward Fletcher Baker has reportedly been offered to several other teams as he runs off-contract at the end of the season and is all but certain not to be handed an extension to remain at Red Hill.

Formerly with the Sydney Roosters (2021-23), Baker has struggled to make an impact since joining the Broncos at the start of the 2024 season, instead being used primarily as a backup forward, entering the team only due to injuries or suspensions.

At the time of his arrival, he was touted to be a mainstay off the interchange bench but has only managed 14 appearances to date with two of those coming this season in Rounds 10 and 11.

Playing a total of 43 minutes, the 25-year-old made two passes, 30 tackles (93.8 per cent efficiency) and 132 total running metres.

Unlikely to be recalled into the line-up anytime soon, Baker has become the latest NRL player offered to teams in the Super League competition heading into the 2026 season, per All Out Rugby League.

This comes after reports in May indicated that the Broncos were set to cut ties with the forward as they focus on retaining centre duo Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo and veteran halfback Adam Reynolds, all while staying under the salary cap.

Aiming to reclaim their position as one of the premiership contenders in the competition and return to the NRL Grand Final in the coming seasons, the Broncos are set to make several changes in the next 12 months, with several star players off-contract.

Already confirmed to be letting Tyson Smoothy (Wakefield Trinity) leave for the Super League, other off-contract players include Jack Gosiewski, Kobe Hetherington, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt, Corey Jensen, Israel Leota, Blake Mozer, and Cory Paix.