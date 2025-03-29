The Brisbane Broncos are set to be without Jordan Riki for the next two weeks after he was slapped with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge.

Riki was pinged for a high shot on Dolphins winger Jack Bostock at the end of the first half during Friday evening's clash against the Dolphins.

The tackle was placed on report by referee Gerard Sutton after consultation with Todd Smith in the bunker, with Bostock heading off for a HIA as a result.

While he passed his HIA, and Riki wasn't sin binned at the time for the offence, the match review committee have decided the tackle was worthy of a Grade 2 offence.

Being a second offence on his record, Riki is facing a two-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or three matches if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

Brendan Piakura will likely come into the starting side for Riki should he either accept the early guilty plea or be unsuccessful at the NRL judiciary, with the likes of Fletcher Baker, Jaiyden Hunt and Martin Taupau fighting for the vacated bench spot.

A two-match ban will see Riki miss games against the Wests Tigers and Sydney Roosters, while a trip to the judiciary would risk a Round 7 trip to Auckland.

Dolphins forward Thomas Gilbert was also charged from the game for a high tackle during the second half on a returning Kotoni Staggs, however, his hit has only been levelled as a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge.

It being a first offence on his rolling 12-month judiciary record means he is eligible for a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

No charges were handed out by the NRL's match review committee from the earlier game between the Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast Titans, despite Spencer Leniu being placed on report during the first half.

Riki and Gilbert have until midday (AEDT) on Sunday to determine their pleas, with any potential hearings to be held on Tuesday evening at NRL HQ.