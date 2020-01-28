Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue has been charged by police for his driving infringement over the weekend, according to Fox Sports.

The Courier Mail reported that he was charged by police on Saturday night after allegedly being found asleep behind the wheel of his parked car following a house party in Brane’s south-west.

The 24-year old was not accused of drink driving but received a minor traffic infringement.

The Broncos released a statement on the matter, saying the club is “aware of a motor vehicle-related offence involving forward Joe Ofahengaue.

“The NRL’s Integrity Unit was immediately informed of the incident and the Broncos are working with authorities on the matter.”

The Broncos said they would add no further comments during the legal process.