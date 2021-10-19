The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly set to face an uphill battle as they look to retain the services of Selwyn Cobbo.

It may come as little surprise that the NRL's newest expansion club, the Dolphins, are the club who have been linked to Cobbo for 2023 or possibly 2024.

The 19-year-old isn't off-contract until the end of the 2023 season at the Broncos, however, the club will come under major pressure if they can't find more first-grade time for the boom youngster next year.

The contract Cobbo signed with the Broncos, a two-year deal, was only inked in May, but already his value has skyrocketed thanks to some excellent performances in his first-grade chances at the back-end of 2021.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Cobbo is on the radar of likely incoming Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett.

While the 71-year-old is yet to be announced as the man to take the clipboard for the Redcliffe-based outfit, it's understood an announcement to that effect will be made in the coming days ahead of the November 1 deadline when all off-contract players at the end of 2022 can begin to negotiate.

The publication have reported Cobbo's management confirmed talks for a new contract extension at the Broncos have already kicked off as they attempt to put the 19-year-old on what would be a lucrative upgrade to remain at Red Hill.

The Dolphins have made their intentions regarding recruiting Queenslander's clear, and a player of Cobbo's ability would fit the bill.

The Cherbourg-born Queenslander played seven games in 2021, scoring two tries and has been touted as a future Maroon in waiting.