The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly entered the final stages of contract negotiations with five-eighth and Grand Final star Ezra Mam.

The Courier Mail reports that Mam has committed his long-term future to the Brisbane Broncos, agreeing to a new deal with the club and will formalise the contract extension by his 21st birthday next week.

It is understood that the Broncos will confirm his future in an announcement before they leave for Las Vegas next month for their opening game against the Sydney Roosters.

It has been heavily reported and estimated that Mam's new contract will be worth approximately $3 million for a further four years.

The Dally M five-eighth of the year is coming off his best season in the NRL and has proven himself as a marquee player and top star of the competition. The extension will see him shun the idea of joining Queensland rivals, The Dolphins, and will take him off the open market.

He will also become the fifth playmaker to sign a new deal this off-season, following the likes of Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers), Mitchell Woods (Canterbury Bulldogs), Jesse Marshke (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Kaeo Weekes (Canberra Raiders) further diluting the halves stocks for the rest of the teams in the NRL.

“I believe it's getting very close but it's up to the powers that be to get together. I'm sure it'll happen, it's just a matter of when,” Walters has previously said on the five-eighth.

“I'm very confident he'll stay. He loves the place and we love him here. We're also working hard to get the right deal for Ezra where he's comfortable, which I'm sure we can do.”

The Brisbane Broncos will now turn their attention to retaining fullback Reece Walsh, who will be off-contract at the end of the 2024 season and free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, making him one of the hottest free agents, per The Courier Mail.

While halfback Adam Reynolds is close to agreeing to a one-year contract extension that will allow him to continue playing in the 2025 season.