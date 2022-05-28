Thomas Flegler has been hit with his third charge of the season by the NRL's match review committee for dangerous contact during Friday evening's win over the Gold Coast Titans.

The Broncos prop, who has been enormous off the bench for Kevin Walters' side so far this season, has struggled with his discipline.

He was pinged with a Grade 1 charge for dangerous contact on Tino Fa'asuamaleaui during the first half of the match.

Despite it being his third charge of the year, the NRL's judiciary code will still allow him to receive a fine of $3000 for the offence with an early guilty plea. If he fights and loses at the judiciary however, he would be hit with a two-match ban.

Flegler will walk the same tightrope for the remainder of the season, with further charges for most offences bringing with it an immediate suspension, even on an early guilty plea.

The list of charges for third (and subsequent offences) are as follows:

Offence Grade Early guilty plea Fight charge and lose High tackle - careless 1 $3000 2 matches 2 3 matches 4 matches 3 4 matches 5 matches High tackle - reckless 1 5 matches 6 matches 2 6 matches 7 matches 3 7 matches 8 matches Dangerous contact 1 $3000 2 matches 2 3 matches 4 matches 3 4 matches 5 matches Dangerous throw 1 2 matches 3 matches 2 4 matches 5 matches 3 6 matches 7 matches Striking 1 3 matches 4 matches 2 4 matches 5 matches 3 5 matches 6 matches Crusher tackle 1 3 matches 4 matches 2 4 matches 5 matches 3 5 matches 6 matches Contrary conduct 1 $3000 2 matches 2 3 matches 4 matches 3 4 matches 5 matches Shoulder charge 1 3 matches 4 matches 2 4 matches 5 matches 3 5 matches 6 matches

Flegler's previous two charges came in the same game - during Round 4 against the New Zealand Warriors. He missed two games for a Grade 3 dangerous contact, and was fined for a Grade 1 dangerous contact.

Jordan Riki was also hit with his first offence for the season out of the game for Grade 1 dangerous contact on Toby Sexton.

Being a first offence, he will be eligible for a fine of $1000.

Titans prop Jaimin Jolliffe was the only other player charged in the game, hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge on Kobe Hetherington. A three-year clean record enables a fine reduction to $750.

Elsewhere, Jarome Luai will also escape suspension for a high shot on Scott Drinkwater, enabling him to line up for the NSW Blues in State of Origin 1 on Wednesday, June 8.