The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed their first team list for 2024, naming a 22-man squad to play the Wynnum Manly Seagulls on Saturday afternoon.
In recent years, the first hit out for the Broncos has often seen the focus on young and upcoming spine players. Both Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh have dominated this fixture prior to the their first-grade debuts.
This year though, the key interest will be in the front row as Xavier Willison and Benjamin Te Kura both play, possibly fighting for the same Round 1 bench spot in Brisbane's pack.
Elsewhere, Deine Mariner will get a chance to push for a spot on the wing in Brisbane's Round 1 team, with all talk suggesting it'll be him or Corey Oates rounding out the Broncos' back five.
Young gun development player Israel Leota is on the other wing, while Ethan Quai-Ward returns to Brisbane's system after time at the Bulldogs, and Josiah Karapani will look to impress after an off-season move away from the Rabbitohs.
Josh Rogers, who progresses through Brisbane's system to the Top 30 this year after debuting in the final round last season, plays five-eighth alongside ex-Penrith Panthers back-up Kurt Falls.
All eyes will also be on Blake Mozer as he begins a season where he will push for more first-grade opportunities, while Jaiyden Hunt also has his first hit out as a Bronco from the bench after moving from the St George Illawarra Dragons.
The game will kick off at 4pm (local time) on Saturday, Februrary 10 at Kougari Oval, which is Wynnum Manly's home ground.
Brisbane will then tackle the North Queensland Cowboys (on February 18 at 4pm) at the Manly Sea Eagles (on February 24 at 5:55pm) before travelling to Las Vegas to open their season proper against the Sydney Roosters on the first weekend in March.
Broncos team to play Wynnum Manly Seagulls
1. Creedence Toia
2. Israel Leota
3. Ethan Quai-Ward
4. Josiah Karapani
5. Deine Mariner
6. Josh Rogers
7. Kurt Falls
8. Xavier Willison
9. Blake Mozer
10. Ben Te Kura
11. Josh Stuckey
12. Ethan O'Neill
13. Cooper Page-Wilson
Interchange
14. Cameron Bukowski
15. Jaiyden Hunt
16. Bailey Butler
17. Rory Ferguson
18. Coby Black
19. Josh Patson
20. Kalolo Saitua
21. Tristan Sailor
22. Bailey Tew