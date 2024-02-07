The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed their first team list for 2024, naming a 22-man squad to play the Wynnum Manly Seagulls on Saturday afternoon.

In recent years, the first hit out for the Broncos has often seen the focus on young and upcoming spine players. Both Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh have dominated this fixture prior to the their first-grade debuts.

This year though, the key interest will be in the front row as Xavier Willison and Benjamin Te Kura both play, possibly fighting for the same Round 1 bench spot in Brisbane's pack.

Elsewhere, Deine Mariner will get a chance to push for a spot on the wing in Brisbane's Round 1 team, with all talk suggesting it'll be him or Corey Oates rounding out the Broncos' back five.

Young gun development player Israel Leota is on the other wing, while Ethan Quai-Ward returns to Brisbane's system after time at the Bulldogs, and Josiah Karapani will look to impress after an off-season move away from the Rabbitohs.

Josh Rogers, who progresses through Brisbane's system to the Top 30 this year after debuting in the final round last season, plays five-eighth alongside ex-Penrith Panthers back-up Kurt Falls.

All eyes will also be on Blake Mozer as he begins a season where he will push for more first-grade opportunities, while Jaiyden Hunt also has his first hit out as a Bronco from the bench after moving from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The game will kick off at 4pm (local time) on Saturday, Februrary 10 at Kougari Oval, which is Wynnum Manly's home ground.

Brisbane will then tackle the North Queensland Cowboys (on February 18 at 4pm) at the Manly Sea Eagles (on February 24 at 5:55pm) before travelling to Las Vegas to open their season proper against the Sydney Roosters on the first weekend in March.

Broncos team to play Wynnum Manly Seagulls

1. Creedence Toia

2. Israel Leota

3. Ethan Quai-Ward

4. Josiah Karapani

5. Deine Mariner

6. Josh Rogers

7. Kurt Falls

8. Xavier Willison

9. Blake Mozer

10. Ben Te Kura

11. Josh Stuckey

12. Ethan O'Neill

13. Cooper Page-Wilson

Interchange

14. Cameron Bukowski

15. Jaiyden Hunt

16. Bailey Butler

17. Rory Ferguson

18. Coby Black

19. Josh Patson

20. Kalolo Saitua

21. Tristan Sailor

22. Bailey Tew