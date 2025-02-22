The Brisbane Broncos have secured their second consecutive Witzer Pre-Season Challenge title after a thrilling Super Saturday of matches, edging out the Dolphins and Dragons in a tight finish.

The Broncos clinched the trophy by knocking over the Bulldogs, while the Dolphins fell short in their bid to overtake Brisbane, losing 26-18 to the Gold Coast Titans.

The Dragons had initially taken the lead on the Pre-Season Challenge table after winning the Charity Shield, earning 12 points plus three bonus points in their comprehensive deafeat of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

However, the Broncos leapfrogged them with a strong performance against the Bulldogs, securing a win and two bonus points to reclaim the top spot.

The Dolphins had needed a 13+ point win and three bonus points against the Titans to overtake the Broncos but were unable to deliver, leaving Brisbane to celebrate.

The victory earned the Broncos the Pre-Season Challenge trophy and $100,000 in prize money, and are looking ominous with their stacked roster firing ahead of Round One.