The Brisbane Broncos have secured their second consecutive Witzer Pre-Season Challenge title after a thrilling Super Saturday of matches, edging out the Dolphins and Dragons in a tight finish.

The Broncos clinched the trophy by knocking over the Bulldogs, while the Dolphins fell short in their bid to overtake Brisbane, losing 26-18 to the Gold Coast Titans.

The Dragons had initially taken the lead on the Pre-Season Challenge table after winning the Charity Shield, earning 12 points plus three bonus points in their comprehensive deafeat of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

However, the Broncos leapfrogged them with a strong performance against the Bulldogs, securing a win and two bonus points to reclaim the top spot.

The Dolphins had needed a 13+ point win and three bonus points against the Titans to overtake the Broncos but were unable to deliver, leaving Brisbane to celebrate.

2025 NRL Season Guide

DOWNLOAD NOW FOR FREE!

The victory earned the Broncos the Pre-Season Challenge trophy and $100,000 in prize money, and are looking ominous with their stacked roster firing ahead of Round One.