The Broncos are in the process of forming a $3 million deal set to make David Fifita the wealthiest teenager in club history, after the youngster’s Bali saga places Brisbane in prime position to secure his talents.

As reported by The Courier-Mail, the Broncos are on the verge of giving the rising star an extension worth $750,000 per season, built around a minimum four-year term.

The juicy contract would make the 19-year-old the highest paid teenager in club history, surpassing the $3.4 million deal that was given to Payne Haas across a six-year span.

Fifita’s signature was sought out by several rival clubs, including the Roosters, Rabbitohs, Warriors and Titans.

The news comes after the youngster found himself imprisoned for three days in Bali, after it was alleged that he assaulted a local security guard.

Fifita, who has set a high playing standard during his 35-game career, returned to Brisbane after a financial settlement of around $50,000 was given to the alleged victim. The Broncos organised a lawyer to broker the compensation and have Fifita return home.

Before the tumultuous situation occurred, the Broncos knew they could safely secure the Queensland Origin star’s signature, despite learning that he could be offered close to $1 million per season if he went to the open market.

The club’s actions in a dire moment would have given the rising star plenty of confidence to return to the Broncos.

Broncos winger Corey Oates preached, “I hope Dave doesn’t go to Sydney”.

“I don’t know what it is about the Broncos but it’s a great club for players. It’s hard to move away from a club like the Broncos with their professionalism and what they do for their players.

“Everyone is going to throw massive coin at an up and coming star like Dave, he has shown a lot of talent, but hopefully he sees what I see at the Broncos and stays here for a long time.

“He would be appreciative of what the Broncos have done for him the last few days. Putting Bali aside, you get looked after in every department by the Broncos.

“I honestly feel this group is getting on well together too. We are similar ages and if guys like Dave stay, it will help us win a comp.”

While featuring in all three State of Origin games for Queensland this year, Fifita became the first player born this century to feature in the NRL when he debuted last year as an 18-year-old.

Fifita’s teammate at the Maroons, Felise Kaufusi said he hoped the dynamic forward continues his career with the Broncos.

“I think Dave should stay at the Broncos,” Kaufusi said.

“I’m not too sure what clubs are chasing him but the key for Dave is where he feels comfortable and happy playing his football, and if that’s at the Broncos, he should stick around.

“If he feels he needs to get out of his comfort zone, then he might look around, but he will only get better as a player at the Broncos.

“He is going to be a superstar of the game. I had time with him in Origin camp this year and I was really impressed with his attitude and his willingness to learn.”