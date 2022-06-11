Brisbane Broncos and New South Wales Blues star Payne Haas has injured his right shoulder during the club's Round 14 clash with the Canberra Raiders, while Herbie Farnworth and Adam Reynolds both also left the field.

Haas left the field shortly before halftime and was unable to return during the second half, with club medical staff confirming to Fox Sports that he had suffered an AC joint injury.

The injury is the same as the one which previously caused Haas to miss a game and had his Origin spot under question for a brief period.

In terrible news for Haas, the Broncos and Blues' coach Brad Fittler however, it has been revealed that Haas has injured the right shoulder this time - the opposite one to last time.

Sideling reporter James Hooper confirmed the news shortly after halftime on Fox Sports.

"Big news out of the dressing rooms at halftime," Hooper said.

"Payne Haas is out of this game. He has done the AC joint in his right shoulder.

"He will not take part in the remainder."

Former player Michael Ennis, who was in commentary, also noted that Haas still had a band-aid on his left shoulder, indicating he was receiving injections to continue playing.

"You can see the left one with the band-aid on it which means he is probably already getting injections into the left one, and now the right one is in trouble," Ennis said.

The first 20 minutes of the second half then saw more carnage for the Broncos, with both Adam Reynolds and Herbie Farnworth leaving the field.

Reynolds appeared to leave the field with a rib or lower back complaint, while Farnworth was holding his arm.

It was then reported that he has dislocated his shoulder, however, the report then was adjusted to suggest he may have a bicep injury instead.

Neither player was able to return after being taken out of the game.