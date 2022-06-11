Brisbane Broncos and New South Wales Blues star Payne Haas injured his right shoulder during the club's gutsy Round 14 over the Canberra Raiders, while Herbie Farnworth and Adam Reynolds both also left the field.

Haas left the field shortly before halftime and was unable to return during the second half, with club medical staff confirming to Fox Sports that he had suffered an AC joint injury.

The injury is the same as the one which previously caused Haas to miss a game and had his Origin spot under question for a brief period.

In terrible news for Haas, the Broncos and Blues' coach Brad Fittler however, it has been revealed that Haas has injured the right shoulder this time - the opposite one to last time.

Sideline reporter James Hooper confirmed the news shortly after halftime on Fox Sports.

"Big news out of the dressing rooms at halftime," Hooper said.

"Payne Haas is out of this game. He has done the AC joint in his right shoulder.

"He will not take part in the remainder."

Former Bronco Michael Ennis, who was in commentary, also noted that Haas still had a band-aid on his left shoulder, indicating he was receiving injections to continue playing.

"You can see the left one with the band-aid on it which means he is probably already getting injections into the left one, and now the right one is in trouble," Ennis said.

The first 20 minutes of the second half then saw more carnage for the Broncos, with both Adam Reynolds and Herbie Farnworth leaving the field.

Reynolds appeared to leave the field with a rib or lower back complaint, while Farnworth was holding his arm.

It was then reported that he has dislocated his shoulder, however, the report then was adjusted to suggest he may have a bicep injury instead.

Neither player was able to return after being taken out of the game.

Though battered and bruised, the Red Hill side managed to cling on to a 24-18 win, taking their seasonal record to 9-4 and momentarily gifting the Broncos 4th place on the table.

Speaking in the aftermath of the brutal encounter, head coach Kevin Walters was more than happy to concede that the victory was the bravest of his coaching tenure.

“Certainly, mate yeah,” Walters said in relation to the line of questioning.

“Even my time here as a player and on the staff I can’t remember a team that has had so many injuries.

“Not just bumps and bruises but actual game-ending injuries and possibly weeks and months on the sidelines.

“So it was a great effort by everyone, particularly guys backing up from Origin. We just ran out of troops in the end."

Sitting beside Reynolds, Walters also went on to praise the Redfern native's tenacity, whilst also getting in a cheeky cheap one within the win's afterglow.

“Poor old Adam had to kick that goal with basically broken ribs. You shanked that kick and I was throwing things in the box," Walters jested.

The club legend also went on to offer a rundown on Brisbane's casualty list ahead of their mouthwatering clash against the Melbourne Storm next Friday night.

"We have got Payne Haas with an AC problem with his other shoulder,” Walters continued.

“Without jumping too far ahead, Herbie had hurt his bicep pretty severely so that is a long-termer for us. Possibly season.

“Cory Paix has a problem with his knee and again I’m not a doctor but its not a one or two-week injury. It’s a longer-term one.

“Corey Oates is in there with a swollen hand but we can put that over his mouth and that will be good for the week.

“We missed Kotoni through the Origin. Te Maire Martin has got busted ribs in there. He was struggling in the second half.

“There is a whole host of guys in there that are really busted.

“We will hopefully get Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo and Kurt Capewell back next week but there could be five or even six out.”

The burgeoning Broncos and still nigh-on supreme Storm will do battle in the late Friday game, with kick-off scheduled for 7:55pm (AEST) at AAMI Park on Friday, June 17.