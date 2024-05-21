As the Parramatta Eels begin the search for a new head coach following Brad Arthur's sacking, one individual has been removed from the potential candidates list after reportedly earning a head coaching role.

An assistant with the Brisbane Broncos since the end of the 2020 season, John Cartwright will not coach the Parramatta Eels for next season.

Instead, Cartwright will return overseas to the Super League next season after agreeing to coach Hull FC on a three-year contract, per The Courier Mail.

The right-hand man to Broncos coach Kevin Walters, it is understood that he will inform players of the move on Tuesday and is the third coaching change in the past two days after Brad Arthur's sacking and the appointment of Wayne Bennett to the Rabbitohs.

Cartwright's previous stints include working as an assistant coach at the Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles, North Queensland Cowboys and Broncos.

He is also a previous head coach of the Gold Coast Titans, coaching them for eight seasons from 2007 to 2014, which included guiding them to the Preliminary Final in the 2010 season.

Before appointing Cartwright as the club's new head coach, it is understood that Adrian Lam (Leigh Leopards), Brian McDermott (Newcastle Knights), Paul Rowley (Salford Red Devils) and interim coach Simon Grix were all contenders for the top job.