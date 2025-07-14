The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly tabled a new contract to off-contract forward Kobe Hetherington as they look to confirm their roster for next season in the upcoming months.

While there were constant fears throughout 2024 that Hetherington would leave Red Hill for a new team, the lock forward has flourished on the field since Michael Maguire took over as head coach.

Able to play anywhere in the forwards, Hetherington is the son of former QLD Maroons representative Jason Hetherington and has been likened to former Origin icon Trevor Gillmeister due to his hard-work ethic and aggressiveness on both ends of the field.

Debuting in 2021, he has arguably found career-best form over the past 12 months, which has seen him start in all but three of his 16 appearances this season and represented the Prime Minister's XIII to face Papua New Guinea at the end of 2024.

After the Broncos opened talks with Hetherington over a new deal in February, The Courier-Mail reports that the club have tabled him a two-year contract extension to keep him at Red Hill until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

It is understood that although Hetherington and his management have yet to agree to terms, he is expected to sign the contract in the coming weeks as the Broncos continue their run to the 2025 NRL Finals.

Catching the attention of QLD Maroons selectors before the beginning of the 2025 State of Origin series, the forward has previously attracted interest from the Gold Coast Titans, St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers.

“Kobe has been excellent this year. He's had a real impact for us,” Broncos coach Michael Maguire said.

“He started on the weekend with the Origin guys out, but he has been coming off the bench and lifting the tempo.

“Kobe is a real team man and he's made a great impact with some of his runs. His defence has also been brilliant.

“Ever since I have been here, I have wanted that type of personality in the team and he has been able to show that.”