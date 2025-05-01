Reece Walsh's injury-enforced absence from State of Origin I has done more than open the door for Selwyn Cobbo at fullback, it's also accelerated a looming retention crisis at Red Hill, with Brisbane facing a salary cap squeeze that could shape the club's future for years to come.

Walsh suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury in Round 7 and is expected to miss four to six weeks, forcing him out of Origin contention and handing Cobbo a rare stint in the No.1 jersey.

The 21-year-old seized the opportunity with a commanding display in the Broncos' win over Canterbury, rekindling the debate over where he fits long-term and whether Brisbane can afford to keep all their stars.

“Cobs is a freak,” Walsh said this week, speaking with Newscorp.

“If anything he is giving me some tips. It's the next-man-up mentality we have at the club and everyone is stepping up.”

Former coach Kevin Walters was quick to reaffirm that Walsh would return to fullback once fit, but acknowledged Cobbo's natural ability in the role and the value of his versatility.

“Selwyn's been waiting for that opportunity at fullback. He's got his time now,” Walters said.

“I think he'll go back to the wing and Reece Walsh in the No.1 jumper for sure.”

But the injury to Walsh has only highlighted the wider selection and financial pressure bearing down on the Broncos.

A whopping thirteen players come off contract at the end of 2025, including Walsh, Cobbo, Kotoni Staggs, Corey Paix and captain Adam Reynolds - all while the club juggles existing commitments to stars like Payne Haas, Ezra Mam and Pat Carrigan.

Gorden Tallis on Fox made no secret of who he would prioritise: “I think Cobbo is the one that they keep, every day of the week, twice on Sunday.”

The bigger complication lies in how the Broncos approach Reynolds, who has flagged his desire to play on in 2026.

“The NRL places an evaluation on every player's head,” explained journalist Dave Riccio on NRL 360.

“There's also a $300,000 veteran allowance, but he'll only be allowed to stay at the Broncos for around $300,000 if there is no other suitor in the game.”

Walters hopes the club can reach a deal with the man he describes as one of their most consistent performers.

“Certainly Adam Reynolds will be a hard one to let go,” he said.

“He's probably been their top two or three players every week this season. I know Adam's keen to stay on. I'm sure they could come to some sort of agreement.

“No one likes to lose players you want to try and hang on to… but it's just not possible, even with third parties.”

Meanwhile, Walsh, whose defensive lapses have drawn criticism in early 2024, continues to receive strong backing from within the club.

“I think Reece has been unfairly criticised,” Walters said.

“He brings energy, he's heavily involved in everything good about Brisbane. Even that last game against the Warriors - he was on one leg and still scored and set up two tries.”