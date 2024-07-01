The Brisbane Broncos have provided an update on the injured forward duo of Fletcher Baker and Jack Gosiewski.

The two forwards sustained injuries during the club's most recent match against the New Zealand Warriors and will spend a significant chunk of time on the sidelines.

Baker's return timeline is unknown at this stage, but Gosiewski will be out for at least eight weeks after breaking his arm.

"Jack was taken to hospital in Auckland last night where an x-ray confirmed he sustained a broken arm," Broncos Head Of Performance Dave Ballard said.

“We would expect Jack to miss up to eight weeks while his arm heals.

“Fletcher picked up an MCL injury in his knee and will be scanned once we return to Brisbane.”