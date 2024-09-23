Brisbane Broncos hooker Cory Paix is reportedly attracting interest from another club which could potentially see him leave Red Hill before the expiration of his contract.

Contracted with the Broncos until the end of the 2025 NRL season, Paix has been continually linked with an exit from the club after spending the entire season in the QLD Cup and failing to register a first-grade appearance in 2024.

On a reported salary of $320,000 per season, the 24-year-old is one of the highest-paid players in the QLD Cup but showed that he still has what it takes to be an NRL talent after winning the Hooker of the Year award.

A former junior Origin player, he has made 44 NRL appearances since his debut in 2020 but has failed to cement a regular spot in the starting team.

Linked with a host of other clubs in the past, Paix has now attracted the interest of the Canberra Raiders.

The Raiders have one of the youngest squads in the competition and have signed a plethora of young players as they rebuild their club, including Ethan Sanders, Savelio Tamala and Myles Martin.

"Mal Meninga's now involved with the club again, but he's suggested they have a look at Cory Paix," The Sydney Morning Herald's Adrian Proszenko said on SEN 1170 NRL Crunch Time.

"It wouldn't surprise if he's on the move to the nation's capital."

Once seen as the future No.9 of the Broncos, Paix has fallen behind Billy Walters, Blake Mozer and Tyson Smoothy in the pecking order and is highly likely not to be offered a contract extension at the end of next season.

While the club would be happy to see him depart, it was recently reported that he has continually turned down offers from multiple Sydney clubs such as the Manly Sea Eagles and overseas teams in the Super League competition.

In what could be a win-win for the Broncos and Raiders, Ricky Stuart is in desperate need of a hooker following the departure of Zac Woolford and rumours they are trying to offload Danny Levi.

Hunting for a dummy-half, they were linked with Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker but ended up walking away from the negotiations table as his asking price was too high.