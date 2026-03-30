Brisbane Broncos' rocky start to their title defence season takes another blow with a duo of outside backs set to cause a shake-up in the side's backline. \n\nWinger Grant Anderson will be ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks as he recovers from an MCL rupture and a tibial plateau fracture.\n\nThe Melbourne recruit will have to watch on for an extended period on the sidelines, with the Broncos confirming the long-term injury to the Broncos flank on Monday afternoon.\n\nMeanwhile, Josiah Karapani has been black-listed from popular Brisbane nightlife precinct Fortitude Valley for reportedly being a public nuisance.\n\nABC News is revealing Karapani received a banning notice in the early hours of Saturday morning last week. \n\nHe also received an on-the-spot fine and was told to leave after there were complaints of a disturbance involving a bunch of people; however, at this stage, it is unknown how much involvement there was from the gifted outside back. \n\nThe NRL integrity unit has been notified of the incident and is currently investigating the situation. \n\nIt looks like Jesse Arthurs will receive the green light to rejoin the squad to replace Anderson, after falling down the pecking order in recent years. \n\nThe Broncos will travel down the Pacific Motorway to face the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday.\n\n \n\n