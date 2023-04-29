The Gold Coast Titans will again have to play without AJ Brimson, with the star fullback leaving the field after suffering a hamstring injury during the second half of the club's win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday evening.

Brimson left the field during the second half of the game, and will spend some weeks on the sidelines, although will need scans to ascertain the extent of the damage.

"He's not great," Holbrook said.

"It's his other hamstring now. That's not great for us. As always, he is playing fantastic for us and lucky we had the luxury of having JC [Jayden Campbell] there and he slotted in nicely for us.

"In terms of AJ, he will be out for a bit."

The injury to Brimson came in just his second game back from another injury, which also coincided with time five-eighth Kieran Foran, who played against his old club on Saturday night for the first time in his stint with the Titans, also spending time on the sidelines.

Foran himself admitted post game that he was struggling with niggles, but was hoping he could continue playing week to week.

According to Fox Sports, it was the re-emergence of an old toe injury which hampered Foran during the game against the Titans, where he was clearly at less than 100 per cent.

Foran simply said it was a "few" niggles.

"I'm a bit banged up to be honest at the moment," Foran said on Fox Sports.

"I'm carrying a few niggles and just trying to get through week to week. It has been a bit of a frustrating start to the campaign for me, but I'm sure my body will come right for me."

Jayden Campbell played in the absence of Brimson at fullback, and will again in the coming weeks, with coach Holbrook praising his performance.

"He is a terrific player JC. The good thing for us is that we had him sitting there and he can cover anywhere, so wherever he was needed he was going to slot in," Holbrook added.

"Obviously it worked out great that he was in one of his more natural positions being a fullback, but it was great that we had the luxury to bring him on there tonight."

Campbell will take the Titans' number one jersey next Sunday evening for a magic round clash against the Parramatta Eels.