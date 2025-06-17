Round 15's NRL Team of the Week was packed with high-impact carries, slick attacking combinations, and defensive steel across the board.

At fullback, AJ Brimson was dynamic for the Titans — carving up 255 metres, breaking 6 tackles, setting up a try, and offering strong cover in defence with 6 tackles.

On the wings, Jack Bostock exploded with a career-best 4-try haul for the Dolphins, racking up 294 metres from 23 hit-ups and throwing in a try assist and line break assist for good measure.

Marcelo Montoya also impressed with 2 tries, 182 metres, and 4 line breaks for the Bulldogs.

In the centres, Herbie Farnworth continued his white-hot form with a try, 157 metres, 2 try assists, and a monster 7 offloads in a dominant display. Partnering him was Kyle McCarthy, who ran for 175 metres, scored a try, and delivered 18 tackles and a try-saving play in a gritty, all-round performance for Newcastle.

In the halves, the Dolphins' Kodi Nikorima was at his elusive best, setting up a try, laying on 3 line breaks, and finishing with 98 metres and 20 tackles in a creative display. Alongside him, Jayden Campbell continued to grow into the No.7 jersey for the Titans with a try, 108 metres, a try assist, and 18 tackles.

Up front, Addin Fonua-Blake was a workhorse for Cronulla, delivering 162 metres and 47 tackles along with 3 offloads. His hooker, Blayke Brailey, was equally outstanding — running for 121 metres from dummy half, assisting a try, and piling on 52 tackles in a huge effort. Francis Molo also featured prominently, contributing 163 metres, a try assist, and solid middle defence for the Dolphins.

On the edges, Dylan Lucas was again a standout for the Knights, charging for 210 metres (119 post-contact) and making 33 tackles. Tallis Duncan added punch and precision with 133 metres, a try, and 37 tackles, while Jack de Belin anchored the middle at lock with a typical no-frills performance — 119 metres, 41 tackles, and a try for the Dragons.

Off the bench, Blake Steep worked tirelessly with 42 tackles and 102 metres for the Roosters, while Harry Hayes backed up with another strong defensive showing — 36 tackles and 97 metres. Ray Stone made the most of his minutes with a try, a line break assist, and 17 tackles, and Jesse Colquhoun rounded out the squad with 95 metres and 27 tackles in a controlled effort for the Sharks.

This round was highlighted by Bostock's four-try haul, Farnworth's offloading clinic, and Brailey's massive work rate — a combination of power, polish, and stamina that made Round 15 one of the most well-rounded Team of the Week selections yet.

Team of the week selections:

FB: AJ Brimson (Titans) - 17 Hit ups, 255 Metres Gained, 125 Post Contact Metres, 6 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Try Assist, 6 Tackles

WI: Jack Bostock (Dolphins) - 4 Tries, 23 Hit ups, 294 Metres Gained, 84 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 4 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 3 Tackles

CE: Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins) - 1 Try, 15 Hit ups, 157 Metres Gained, 55 Post Contact Metres, 7 Offloads, 4 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 2 Try Assists, 14 Tackles

CE: Kyle McCarthy (Knights) - 1 Try, 21 Hit ups, 175 Metres Gained, 65 Post Contact Metres, 1 Tackle Break, 1 Line Break, 18 Tackles, 1 Try Saved

WI: Marcelo Montoya (Bulldogs) - 2 Tries, 24 Hit ups, 182 Metres Gained, 60 Post Contact Metres, 5 Tackle Breaks, 4 Line Breaks, 6 Tackles

FE: Kodi Nikorima (Dolphins) - 1 Try, 8 Hit ups, 98 Metres Gained, 11 Post Contact Metres, 2 Offloads, 2 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 1 Try Assist, 1 Forced Drop Out, 20 Tackles

HB: Jayden Campbell (Titans) - 1 Try, 11 Hit ups, 108 Metres Gained, 32 Post Contact Metres, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 18 Tackles

PR: Addin Fonua-Blake (Sharks) - 16 Hit ups, 162 Metres Gained, 70 Post Contact Metres, 3 Offloads, 3 Tackle Breaks, 47 Tackles

HK: