Brisbane Broncos young gun and Queensland Maroons rookie Selwyn Cobbo has officially confirmed his future, re-signing with the club until the end of 2025.

The two-year extension will see Cobbo remain at Red Hill on an upgraded package after previous reports suggested up to 14 clubs had shown interest in Cobbo.

Despite that, the Broncos had an exclusive negotiating period with the young gun until November 1 this year, given he was already contracted to Kevin Walters' side until the end of next year.

Cobbo has previously stated his intentions to remain with the Broncos, and while it was believed nothing would be finalised until at least the end of the ongoing State of Origin series - where Cobbo has debuted this year and will play the decider for the Maroons in a fortnight - the youngster has signed on the dotted line.

It was reported he could turn down up to $400,000 per season to remain with the Broncos, with one club weighing up a deal believed to be worth $4.5 million over five years.

The extension though means Cobbo won't be able to field official offers from rivals until November 1, 2024.

Coach Kevin Walters said in a club statement that the signing was great news for the Broncos.

“Selwyn has a great sense of the game, great skill and anticipation and a feel for the game – he is a wonderful young player and this is great news for the Broncos," Walter said.

"I feel that the bigger the occasion, the more involved he gets and the better he goes and we have seen that from his first game in first grade, he’s getting better all the time.

“I just love the way Selwyn goes about his work – he’s always got a smile on his face and we love having him at the Broncos.

“The environment that Selwyn and his teammates are creating themselves is huge for us and we feel we’re on the right pathway as far as growing our culture as a team and a club.”

Cobbo struggled during Game 2 of the Origin series as Queensland were beaten comprehensively by New South Wales, but had an outstanding debut in Game 1.

The young gun has made 20 NRL appearances, with 13 coming this season, scoring 11 tries in his last seven games at club level.