Daniel Suluka-Fifita had already signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs from the start of 2023, but the club have now confirmed he will make an immediate cross-town switch to Redfern.

The young forward's deal with the Rabbitohs will now total three full seasons - until at least the end of 2025 - as well as the remainder of this year.

Struggling to find game time at the Roosters, he has made 20 NRL appearances since making his debut against the Gold Coast Titans during the 2020 campaign.

The 22-year-old has since played most of his game off the bench.

The move to Redfern brings Suluka-Fifita back to his original club, where he was part of the club's SG Ball and Harold Matthews Cup squads between 2014 and 2017 before moving to Bondi as part of Trent Robinson's side.

His move back to Redfern seems him take a Top 30 deal, and move straight into being a chance to play off the bench between Mark Nicholls, Tevita Tatola and Cameron Murray in the middle third.

Thomas Burgess is also at the club, with Suluka-Fifita likely to battle with the likes of Hame Sele and Liam Knight when fit for minutes off the bench.

Burgess is off-contract at the end of the season however, while Nicholls has already confirmed a move to Redcliffe for 2023 to be part of the inaugural squad at the Dolphins, suggesting the youngster is part of Jason Demetriou's future plans in the starting 17 at Redfern.

His first chance for minutes will come this Friday against the Newcastle Knights in the Hunter, although he is far more likely to begin through the NSW Cup, with the reserve grade Rabbitohs also playing Newcastle this coming Sunday.