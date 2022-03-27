Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since last year's premiership-winning efforts, is set to make his return this coming weekend in a Grand Final rematch against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The reigning Clive Churchill Medalist, who had surgery on his shoulder following the 2021 Grand Final, had hoped to be ready for Round 1 but his return was delayed as the Panthers could afford to be patient with their keystone piece.

Coach Ivan Cleary held confidence in their premiership-winning five-eighth Jarome Luai and youngster Sean O'Sullivan to hold down the fort.

The Panthers' depth and consistency were on display throughout the first three weeks of the season, winning three on the trot and doing so without not only Cleary sidelined, but others such as Brian To'o and James Fisher-Harris hampered.

O'Sullivan has served as an admirable replacement for Cleary and earned himself plenty of attention as a potential buy, coming off contract with the Panthers at the end of the 2022 season.

The halfback posted two try assists and three tackle breaks in the Panthers' season opener against the Manly Sea Eagles.

SEAN O'SULLIVAN

Halfback Panthers ROUND 1 STATS 2

Try Assists 385

Kick Metres 3

LB Assists