SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MAY 13: Nathan Cleary of the Panthers watches on during the round 10 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the New Zealand Warriors at Pepper Stadium on May 13, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since last year's premiership-winning efforts, is set to make his return this coming weekend in a Grand Final rematch against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The reigning Clive Churchill Medalist, who had surgery on his shoulder following the 2021 Grand Final, had hoped to be ready for Round 1 but his return was delayed as the Panthers could afford to be patient with their keystone piece.

Coach Ivan Cleary held confidence in their premiership-winning five-eighth Jarome Luai and youngster Sean O'Sullivan to hold down the fort.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Jarome Luai of the Panthers celebrates with Matt Burton of the Panthers after he scored a try during the 2021 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on October 03, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Panthers' depth and consistency were on display throughout the first three weeks of the season, winning three on the trot and doing so without not only Cleary sidelined, but others such as Brian To'o and James Fisher-Harris hampered.

O'Sullivan has served as an admirable replacement for Cleary and earned himself plenty of attention as a potential buy, coming off contract with the Panthers at the end of the 2022 season.

The halfback posted two try assists and three tackle breaks in the Panthers' season opener against the Manly Sea Eagles.

SEAN O'SULLIVAN
Halfback
Panthers
ROUND 1 STATS
2
Try Assists
385
Kick Metres
3
LB Assists

