Canterbury Bulldogs coach Mick Potter has confirmed Josh Addo-Carr will miss Friday's clash with the Wests Tigers due to the flu.

Flu has swept through the Bulldogs camp this week, making for a miserable week at Belmore.

Many players had to be told by text message on Monday morning about Trent Barrett's resignation from the role as head coach, and interim boss Mick Potter faces something of a baptism of fire with reports on Wednesday suggesting as many as four players were struggling and could miss Friday's game.

When quizzed at a press conference after the club's captain's run on Thursday though, Potter said Josh Addo-Carr is a confirmed out for the game.

Latest from Belmore: @NRL_Bulldogs Josh Addo-Carr out with flu, Luke Thompson and Matt Burton trained today and right to play @SMHsport — Dan Walsh (@dan_walsh64) May 19, 2022

Wednesday's report suggested Luke Thompson and Matt Burton were among the other players to be struck down by flu, however they trained on Thursday and are set to play.

Addo-Carr's absence from the game will end any dispute over the idea of him shifting to fullback, with speculation during the week that Matt Dufty's poor form has him skating on thin ice to remain in the side.

Addo-Carr being out will likely pave the way for Jacob Kiraz - who is now eligible to play under the NRL's development contract rules - to come into the side.

While he could line up on the wing in a direct swap, either Aaron Schoupp or Jake Averillo could also push onto the wing.

The other options in the backline on the reserves list are Tuipulotu Katoa and Paul Alamoti, although Zero Tackle understands they are both behind Kiraz in the pecking order.





Kick-off for the clash against the Tigers is set for 6pm (AEST) on Friday evening at Leichhardt Oval.

Teams will be trimmed to 19 players at 6pm (AEST) on Thursday.