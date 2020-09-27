NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has named his initial squad for this year’s State of Origin series.

It includes only players from teams who didn’t qualify for the NRL finals – with Payne Haas, Tom and Jake Trbojevic, and Dragons forward Tyson Frizell all getting the nod.

Extra names will get added to the squad every Sunday as teams are eliminated from the post-season.

“This season has been extremely challenging for the game and I’m pleased to name the following players in this extended squad,” Fittler told NRL Media.

“I believe they all will play a role in helping NSW defend the State of Origin Shield and I’m looking forward to working with them when we go into camp on October 19.

“The State of Origin series will be an exciting way to finish the season and I’m confident the players we select will do the sky blue jersey proud.”

The 2020 State of Origin series will kick off at Adelaide Oval on November 4.

Game two will be held at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on November 11, with game three to take place at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium the following week.

NSW Blues squad