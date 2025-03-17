Round Two will be remembered for many highlights.

The Roosters win over the Panthers was an all time underdog story. The Tigers new era is officially underway. The Bunnies won a thriller in the Gong.

Mainly, though, it will be remembered as a nightmare weekend for the majority of tipsters.

Upsets, highlights, coach blowups. We had it all.

Below are 20 thoughts from Round Two:

1. I totally understand Eels fans booing Dylan Brown on Sunday afternoon. They're frustrated and Brown is an easy target given he's leaving the club at the end of the season and underwhelming start to the season. That said, I'd be booing the management who allowed a host of ridiculous clauses that has seen him able to walk despite having a six-year contract.

2. I was shocked to see Shane Flanagan throw young halfback Lachlan Ilias under the bus in his post game presser on Saturday. Ilias looks the easy scapegoat given Dan Atkinson has already been signed to replace him in 2026. That said, I'm not sure Ilias should cop a public hiding two games into his tenure at a new club.

3. We were all asking the same question on Sunday evening: Where's David Fifita? For 50 minutes he sat on the bench. Either he's carrying an injury we don't know about, or Des Hasler forgot his multimillion-dollar weapon was there. Just start him!

4. A good mate of mine recorded an incredible reaction video to an embarrassing forward pass that was missed in the Eels/Tigers game. Iongi being in the way absolutely saved the officiating team from allowing one of the most blatant forward passes of all time to lead to a try. We don't need any special technology to deem that a forward pass.

5. Benji Marshall's shutting down of media questions about last season was a think of beauty. I know what the questions were aiming for but Marshall was right in saying he doesn't care about last year. Tigers fans should, rightfully, be excited about the future. Marshall has it right.

6. The NRL got it wrong on Sunday afternoon by not enforcing the drinks break policy. Anyone in Sydney on Sunday afternoon or evening knows how hot it was. Any time it it over 28 degrees the drinks break and extended half-time should be implemented. It doesn't break up the game and an extra three minutes break doesn't hurt anyone.

7. The Cowboys were awful on Saturday night. What made their "efforts" far worse was the fact that the large majority of the Sharks squad had either Covid or the flu in 30-degree heat. They looked flat yet still ran rings around a hapless Cowboys side.

8. Round Two is far, far too early to be discussing coaches being moved on but if the Cowboys don't see a big improvement in the next four weeks, Magic Round could be the ""magic date". With the Broncos and Raiders in their near future, it may get worse before it gets better.

9. It's too early to be picking an Origin side, but right now Payne Haas and Terrell May look to be the Blues starting props. May has been enormous since moving into a full-time starting role. Sorry, Roosters fans, but that question just isn't going away any time soon. You know the one ...

10. Based on his performances since moving into the halves, Fletcher Sharpe is the player the Knights should have nailed down to a long-term, big money contract.

11. The Bulldogs famously have multiple utility players. I was shocked when Stephen Crichton was shifted into five-eighth on Sunday night. Cameron Ciraldo very quickly adjusted at the break and moved him back. That edge was shot to bits when Crichton was defending at five-eighth.

12. That Roosters win on Friday night was one of the best underdog performances I have ever seen. When Paul Alamoti strolled through and scored early on, I was already preparing for another 50-point flogging. What an incredible night from a Roosters side 99.9% of the NRL community wrote off.

13. Daine Laurie shapes as the obvious replacement for the injured Dylan Edwards but the Panthers simply have to get Blaize Talagi in that side somewhere. Whether that be at fullback, or five-eighth, I would be shocked if he isn't named this weekend.

14. I like the sound of Brandon Smith signing for the Rabbitohs, as a lock forward. His days at nine are done, for mine, but adding him into the middle rotation will prove to be a worthy investment. I dare say the Roosters would let him go early if they could. His ACL injury will deny him any game time until deep into the seson.

15. I can't believe last night's game is the only Belmore game in 2025. I fully understand the lure of playing games at Accor Stadium, but Sunday night's clash with the Titans had a better atmosphere than any Accor home game this season.

16. The Tigers should do anything, almost literally, to ensure Lachlan Galvin never plays in any other colours. I'm massively against the Dylan Brown type deal, but this is a special instance. He cannot leave the Tigers set up under any circumstance.

17. How bout a moment for poor Titans fans? Having to wait two weeks, a full competition round, to serve up that opening half hour? Yikes!

18. As I type this both Raiders players have been delivered breach notices for their "scuffle" in Vegas. Seriously ... Ok, it wasn't great but they had a wrestle and one hit the other with an inflatable bat. Hardly a heated argument.

19. Fox Sports decision to not send commentators to Belmore has been rightly panned. I know it's a cost-saving measure, but when commentators are talking about a 40/20 a tackle and a half after it not being ruled as such ... it doesn't look great

20. Dolphins fans are enduring what we known as the "post Wayne Bennett curse". The only cure for this is to bring Wayne Bennett back to the club, evidently! Souths sit 2-0 despite being underdogs in both games. The curse is very real.