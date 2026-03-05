The NRL rumour mill is in full flight following comments from former forward Justin Horo on SEN Radio, suggesting a potential player movement that could reshape the backlines of both the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels.\n\nAfter the infamous Zac Lomax and Parramatta Eels court case came to an end, fans are speculating what clubs Lomax could end up at in 2028, or earlier if Eels agree in writing and believe they are fairly compensated.\n\nAccording to Horo, there is a particular scenario being floated. \n\n"I've heard Izack Tago to Parramatta to play with his brother. Freeing up a spot at Penrith for Lomax," he shared on air.\n\nWhile the idea remains purely speculative at this stage, it's a move that could make sense for both clubs depending on how their rosters evolve.\n\nIf Zac Lomax landed at the Penrith Panthers, the most obvious fit would be on the wing.\n\nPenrith's system consistently gets the best out of its outside backs, and Lomax's strengths of aerial ability, powerful carries and goal-kicking would add another weapon to the Panthers' edge attack.\n\nThe move would likely see Lomax slot straight into a wing spot, with Paul Alamoti or Thomas Jenkins pushing into the centres.\n\nIf the move came as part of a deal involving Izack Tago, it would essentially be a straight swap in the backline.\n\nFor Parramatta, acquiring Tago would add a young, established centre with strong upside who was a key part of the Panthers premiership dynasty.\n\nThe 23-year-old re-signed with Penrith in 2024 on a deal running through to at least the end of 2028. His youth and long-term contract security would appeal to a club looking to build stability in its outside backs.\n\nTago is a genuine centre who thrives in early-set yardage and direct carries, giving Parramatta another physical option coming out of trouble. \n\nHis defensive reads and ability to jam in on sweeping plays would also strengthen the Eels' edge defence, an area that has been targeted at times in recent seasons.\n\nTago's arrival could also create genuine competition in Parramatta's backline.\n\nPlayers such as Sean Russell, Bailey Simonsson, and Brian Kelly would suddenly find themselves battling for spots, potentially forcing a reshuffle across the edges.\n\nFor the Eels, the move would likely be about future planning, securing a dynamic young centre who could grow with the club over the coming seasons.\n\nAt this stage, the idea remains firmly in rumour territory.\n\nBut in a league where roster management, salary cap pressures, and player relationships often drive unexpected moves, it's the kind of scenario that will keep fans watching closely.