NSW coach Brad Fittler is anticipated to make a switch to his backline for Wednesday's Origin series opener at Accor Stadium.

It's understood that Fittler may look to move Panther Stephen Crichton off the interchange and into the centres for his maiden Origin appearance, seeing Raiders playmaker Jack Wighton shift to the No.14 jumper, according to reporter Phil Rothfield.

The move will see Crichton further add to an already Penrith-rich starting side under Fittler, with Brian To'o, Isaah Yeo, Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai already listed for Game 1.

In moving to the interchange, Wighton would also be able to fill multiple roles when brought into the game, boasting flexibility that Crichton may struggle to impose.

Wighton's selection in the centres raised eyebrows given his limited exposure in an outside back role, having mostly played in his primary opposition of five-eighth for the Raiders.

Crichton has emerged as one of the competition's most damaging centres in recent years, having scored 36 tries since the start of the 2020 season.

Speaking on Sky Sports Radio, Rothfield revealed murmurs of a switch between the Panthers jet and Wighton were gaining momentum ahead of Wednesday night.

“We keep hearing that Stephen Crichton won’t take his place on the bench and will actually be in the starting line-up and play in the centres. And Jack Wighton will drop back to the bench," Rothfield said.

“I think it makes a lot of sense, his relationship with the Penrith halves and Brian To’o and Isaah Yeo the lock forward.

“I think that would strengthen the NSW side. I’m not being critical at all of Jack Wighton. He’s a great player and you know he’ll get his job done there.

“But I just like combinations. It’s one thing (that) NSW has the advantage over the Queenslanders, with that Penrith combination. They’ve been clearly the best side all year, they’re the best four or five players at the Penrith club and they should all be on the field together.”

Fittler revealed late last month that reasoning behind his decision to name Wighton was to find a balance between youth and experience in his side.

Pairing with Blues debutant Kotoni Staggs, Wighton has been positioned to play a senior role among the NSW attacking contingent, avoiding a potentially "risky" situation.

“Jack has had five games at left centre for us and they’ve all been good, and he’s been a part of our group for a long time,” Fittler told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Bringing new people into the group is always a positive and an enlightening thing to do, but you need to put them around people who have been there before.

“I think it would have been risky. Jack had a couple of weeks off and he looks really fresh. His last two games have really helped me with the decision.

“Jack actually looks fast again. He’s always tough and willing. It’s hard to work out what position is his best, be it five-eighth, centre or fullback, but he’s just so wholehearted."

Game 1 of the 2022 State of Origin series will commence at 8:10pm (AEST) at Accord Stadium.