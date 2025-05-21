The New South Wales Blues have locked in their team for Game 3 of the women's State of Origin series as they chase a clean sweep.

The Blues have already won the shield after winning Game 1 in Brisbane, and Game 2 in Sydney.

Game 3 will be played in Newcastle on Thursday, May 29.

In what is the second year of a three-match series for the women's series, it's the first win for the Blues, and would be the first clean sweep by either state.

The team will enter camp in Sydney on Thursday, then relocate to Newcastle on Saturday five days out from the game, which will be played the night after the opening game in the men's series.

New South Wales women's Game 3 State of Origin team

1. Abbi Church (Parramatta Eels)

2. Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans)

3. Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters)

4. Isabelle Kelly (c) (Sydney Roosters)

5. Jayme Fressard (Sydney Roosters)

6. Tiana Penitani Gray (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

7. Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights)

8. Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)

9. Keeley Davis (Sydney Roosters)

10. Ellie Johnston (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

11. Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers)

12. Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights)

13. Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)

14. Jocelyn Kelleher (Sydney Roosters)

15. Kennedy Cherrington (Parramatta Eels)

16. Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers)

17. Emma Verran (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

18. Olivia Higgins (Newcastle Knights)

19. Shaylee Bent (Gold Coast Titans)

20. Brydie Parker (Sydney Roosters)