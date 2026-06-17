Penrith Panthers star Blaize Talagi has found his home in the five-eighth jersey at the foot of the mountains.

The former-Eel is among a plethora of stars off-contract at the end of next year, including Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Paul Alamoti, Brian To'o, Isaiah Papali'i and others.

The rules state that if a player is off-contract at the end of 2027, rival NRL clubs cannot speak with them until November 1 of this year, meaning the Panthers get to dictate whether they want to table an extension until then.

Talagi admits he is quite comfortable where he is at the Panthers, but fresh reports from the Western Weekender reveal conversations have yet to kick off for an extension with the club.

The Panthers face an uphill battle to keep all their stars, with 12 players off-contract at the end of 2027 expected to have significant offers, making it increasingly hard to fit everyone into the salary cap.

“No, I haven't had those chats yet. I think the club will worry about the older boys first, and then we'll see what happens from there,” Talagi told the Western Weekender.

Which players the club will hope to hold on to is unknown.

With the threat of tax-free dollars from the PNG Chiefs, Panthers officials may begin to sweat when the expansion clubs enter the competition at the same time a bunch of their premiership-winning stars become available.

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Following consistent minutes in the top grade after his NRL debut in 2024 with Parramatta, Talagi has been a star on the left-hand side of the field with the Panthers, and sees himself at home.

“Yeah for sure, I never want to leave any club,” Talagi said on whether he wants to stay.

“I'm happy here and that will take care of itself.

“I feel like my game's definitely developed a lot especially even just from last year. I want to keep playing good footy and keep being consistent.”

The Samoan international was rewarded for his quality form at club level by being invited into the NSW Blues camp on the Central Coast as an extra shadow player for their opening game.

Talagi is on the trajectory to be within Blues selection conversations in years to come, as he helps steer his side to its fifth premiership in six years.

“It was a cool experience,” he said.

“After our game against the Dragons in Magic Round, I got told I was going to be part of Blues camp and it was really exciting. I got to be a part of camp for a few days there and it was good to rub shoulders with all those boys.

“It was good to get that little taste of it and it's 100 per cent something that I want to be a part of again.”

Talagi and his Panthers teammates will travel to Queensland to face the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday evening.