One of the most enjoyable moments in the NRL pre-season is releasing predictions.

It's even more fun to look back upon them with a mixture of "I nailed that" combined with plenty of "I'd like that one back".

Today we do just that. I won't go through all 50 that were made before a ball was kicked in anger this year here but rather have some highlights.

Highlight, slam dunk takes that will soon be forgotten, and monumental misses that will haunt me into the off-season.

With that said, let's take a look at the highs and lows of my earlier 50 fearless NRL predictions:

Big misses

Joey Manu back to league

Early reports are that the former Rooster superstar was looking for an early exit from his Japanese Rugby adventure. I was sure he'd come back to the Roosters. Evidently he's playing in France until the end of 2027. I was fairly confident he'd be lining up in the centres for the Chooks in March next year. Not to be.

Terrell May earns NSW Squad Call Up

Do not get me wrong, Terrell May should have played State of Origin and the fact he didn't still burns me to this very day. The Blues middles got pushed aside like little kids during the final two games of the Origin series. This was something that I should have been able to claim as victory.

Laurie Daley one and done as NSW coach

Laurie Daley absolutely threw away the almost unloseable Origin series. An easy victory in Game 1, away from home, saw NSW drop to unbackable odds to win the series. His bizarre selections, clear lack of game plan and his trust in the wrong mentors saw the Blues bomb out in the next two games. Despite this, NSW heavies have stuck with him for next year.

Wayne Bennet to re-ignite the Bunnies

Sorry Souths fans but it was not to be. A horror injury toll sure went a long way to ensuring a miss here but Wayne Bennett suddenly looks a little bit behind the times. His recruitment was poor, his mistreatment of Lewis Dodd seemed almost personal at times. I've lost faith.

Fans face freezing out (ticket prices)

This is a strange one as I've had numerous rusted on fans not attend big games this season due to eye watering ticket prices. That said, all three Origins were massive, finals numbers were huge and the grand final sold out easily. Seems fans, overall, are more than happy to pay whatever price. Good on them too.

Big hits

Knights overpay for a star signing

This looked pretty close to a foregone conclusion but I don't think anyone saw Dylan Brown signing a 10-year deal worth $13 million. This has to work out for the Knights.

Reece Walsh returns to his best

Boy did he what!? Walsh had moments of supreme brilliance and moments of madness and frustration, in almost equal standing, throughout the year. When it mattered most though Walsh stepped up and was everything the Broncos fans wanted, and then some. His grand final performance is the best I've ever seen on a big stage.

Perth finally confirmed

Finally! Great for rugby league.

Diving continues despite "crack down"

Remember the crackdown? Me neither. We were still talking about "diving" throughout the finals series. While referees continue to miss high shots, players will milk penalties for contact. We saw some embarrasing moments of reacting to love taps this season but we also saw some genuine high shots missed. It's part of the game now.

Tigers to rise but still miss finals

A much better season from the Tigers. That said, they never really threatened to play finals footy. There was a month there where I was trying to work out how they could finish ninth. That's in jest but a huge improvement on the past three years.

North Queensland Cowboys to miss the eight

I copped no end of grief for this prediction in February. I just didn't see where the points came from, outside of Scott Drinkwater and Tom Dearden. The middle rotation looked good but a fair way from the more preferred teams. At times they felt like a top eight side, at times they felt like a bottom four side. 12th is spot on.

Jacob Preston to emerge as the game's next second-row star

Bingo! Jacob Preston's incredible 2025 season will almost certainly end with a Kangaroos cap via the Ashes tour later this month. He was the Bulldogs best in the final month of the season. He has plenty of rep footy in his future. He'd be in my Origin squad for next year.

Stefano Utoikamanu to return to Origin

I knew Stefano Utoikamanu would return to State of Origin the second the Storm announced his signing. Craig Bellamy is the king of wringing every last bit of talent out of a player. Utoikamanu fell off from his former Origin days prior to his move to Melbourne but now looks back to his best.

Broncos return to top eight ... and top four

Well, they just snuck it. Looked unlikely, but they got here, then went on to win the premiership. Easy claim!

Both Origin results and Brisbane to win NRLW

I was a Tui Kamikamica fumble away from predicting both Origins and both premiers. Ah well, three from four will have to do. The NSW Women's side looked far superior while Laurie Daley's "coaching" had me sure the QLD'ers would win Origin. The Broncos were a 50-50 crack in the NRL and I honestly thought the Storm were morales up until about Round 20.

Luke Metcalf to double his career try assist tally

He only played 15 games this season but his assist tally of nine this season more than doubled his eight career assists heading in. He may have won the Dally M medal if not for his horror ACL injury.

Close enough?

Bulldogs "best of the rest"

I don't know how to grade this one. They finished tour four so I guess this is right? That said, they bombed out in straight sets in the finals. I think the best four teams in the comp played in the preliminary finals but I think Canberra were better overall. Draw?

Casey McLean 2025 breakout star

You've probably got to lean to Mark Nawaqanitawase here but Casey McLean had a brilliant season all the same. The Penrith youngster is going to be a star for many, many years to come.

The Titans to score 600 points but concede 700

hey scored 520 and conceded 719. To put into context, they outscored the Warriors yet conceded 80 points more than the Knights.