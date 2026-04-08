The Perth Bears have announced the launch of an elite pathways program to have Western Australia's greatest young talents pipelined into the Bears system. \n\nThe academy will be a two-week program that will help shape the Bears' future by developing talent from athletes aged 14 to 17.\n\nThe 'Tracks' Academy will also extend invites to AFL and Rugby Union talent to guide them into the 13-man code to continue to build a powerhouse franchise on the West Coast.\n\nPerth Bears Elite Pathways Manager Ian Millward said it was a historic moment for the Bears franchise, with more academies planned for the future.\n\n“It's an historic day for the Perth Bears but also for the entire rugby league community,” Millward said in a media release.\n\n “Our objective is to unearth a new generation of players who aspire to play for the Perth Bears.\n\n“I've been blown away by the talent on show and believe the game has a very bright future in Western Australia. \n\n“We will have more Academies in WA, North Sydney and Brisbane Tigers later this year.”\n\nPerth Bears chief executive Anthony De Ceglie was also in attendance at the WA Institute of Sport for the launch, saying it is an important cornerstone to building a strong future for the club.\n\n“We have already seen participation skyrocket across the State with growth in the crucial 13-15-year-old age group rise 23% year on year on the back of the Perth Bears announcement,” De Ceglie said.\n\n“The Tracks Academy is about helping the best of the young talent in Western Australia have the opportunity to play professionally.\n\n“This first Academy is just the beginning, and we can't wait to significantly expand our Tracks program in the years to come.”\n\nThe Bears will officially kick off their NRL franchise in November when the squad begins preseason training for their 2026 inaugural campaign.\n\n